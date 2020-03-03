Eaton Vance Management Buys 22,069 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.52% of Xylem worth $74,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $2,758,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.