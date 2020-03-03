Eaton Vance Management Buys 3,784 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $82,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Shares of LMT opened at $381.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.83 and a 200 day moving average of $395.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.