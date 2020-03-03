Eaton Vance Management Buys 6,723 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $78,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 741,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $143,856,000 after acquiring an additional 49,143 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $121,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.44 and a 200-day moving average of $190.08. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $166.57 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

