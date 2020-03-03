Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,369 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.81% of CMS Energy worth $144,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after purchasing an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,926,000 after buying an additional 664,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after buying an additional 597,905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 888,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,848,000 after buying an additional 445,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after buying an additional 368,350 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

CMS opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.