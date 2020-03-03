Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,990 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 38,728 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.68% of Best Buy worth $153,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBY opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

