Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167,839 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.20% of Allstate worth $72,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.94. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

