Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182,871 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $89,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

