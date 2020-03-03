Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.30% of Edison International worth $81,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Edison International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 1,444.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. Edison International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

