Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.14% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $106,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 195,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $193.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $152.99 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.24 and a 200 day moving average of $198.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

