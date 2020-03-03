Eaton Vance Management Has $102.78 Million Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of Raytheon worth $102,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 892,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,658,000 after purchasing an additional 279,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon stock opened at $192.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $169.64 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

