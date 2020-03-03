Eaton Vance Management Has $106.38 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,781 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Paypal worth $106,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.35. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

