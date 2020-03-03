Eaton Vance Management Has $128.32 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,646 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $128,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on salesforce.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.49.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $97,321.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,589.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,502,848. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.