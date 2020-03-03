Eaton Vance Management Has $136.43 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468,368 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.51% of Discover Financial Services worth $136,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

