Eaton Vance Management Has $152.44 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,371,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,848 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.24% of Boston Scientific worth $152,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 526.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,762 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,787.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,457,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,455,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,826,000 after purchasing an additional 785,957 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,738. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

