Eaton Vance Management Has $80.66 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,970 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.32% of CubeSmart worth $80,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,333,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,964,000 after purchasing an additional 364,357 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 33,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 152,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

