Eaton Vance Management Has $82.08 Million Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,666 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.42% of D. R. Horton worth $82,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,382,000 after purchasing an additional 218,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,529,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 101,971 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

