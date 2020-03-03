Eaton Vance Management Has $93.74 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Broadcom worth $93,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $284.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

