Eaton Vance Management Has $96.35 Million Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,045 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.72% of Docusign worth $96,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,593,682 shares of company stock worth $119,763,605. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of DOCU opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $92.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

