Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 230.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.15% of Altria Group worth $138,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

