Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.41% of Microchip Technology worth $102,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

