Eaton Vance Management Lowers Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,829 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,119 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $87,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $264,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $14,000,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE GSK opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.76%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.