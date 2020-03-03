Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,938 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $141,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after buying an additional 463,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after buying an additional 3,461,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,168,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,228,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,440,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

NYSE FIS opened at $148.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.18. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,988 shares of company stock worth $15,142,199. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

