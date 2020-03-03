Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,558 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.15% of Illumina worth $72,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,492 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after buying an additional 37,619 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,713 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $850,731 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $278.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.02. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.43 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.