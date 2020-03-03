Eaton Vance Management Purchases 20,541 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $88,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,870,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

