Eaton Vance Management Purchases 464,899 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,899 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $153,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,630 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,707,000 after acquiring an additional 117,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,601,000 after acquiring an additional 507,972 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after acquiring an additional 390,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,184,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 164,647 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis bought 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell B. Rinn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

