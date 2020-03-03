Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782,278 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.25% of Schlumberger worth $140,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

