Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.18% of Intuit worth $124,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Intuit by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,351 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 23.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.95.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $281.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.66. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

