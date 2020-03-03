Eaton Vance Management Sells 110,718 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,718 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.82% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $86,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

CHRW stock opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

