Eaton Vance Management Sells 119,182 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 119,182 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.58% of Aptiv worth $140,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

NYSE:APTV opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

