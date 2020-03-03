Eaton Vance Management Sells 19,258 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Netflix worth $97,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Netflix by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $381.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $392.95. The firm has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

