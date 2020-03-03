Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,344 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $113,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $306.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

