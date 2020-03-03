Eaton Vance Management Sells 24,824 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,824 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.14% of Chubb worth $101,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of CB stock opened at $151.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $131.63 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average of $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

