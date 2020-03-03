Eaton Vance Management Sells 45,358 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 45,358 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of CVS Health worth $141,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,824 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

