Eaton Vance Management Sells 5,708 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.34% of ITT worth $86,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in ITT by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. ITT Inc has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.