Eaton Vance Management Sells 941 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.27% of Hershey worth $83,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average is $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $374,925.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,104 shares of company stock worth $3,693,872. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

