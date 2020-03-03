Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,096,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,058,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.27% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,698,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $734,890,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $719,424,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

