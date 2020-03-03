Eaton Vance Management Trims Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 696,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,793 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Capital One Financial worth $71,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.45 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.