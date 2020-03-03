EBCoin (EBC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,163.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, EBCoin has traded up 26% against the dollar. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $478,739.00 and $3,163.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.02829756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00224383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132341 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

