Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 146.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $191.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.01 and a 1 year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.77.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

