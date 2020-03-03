Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Acquires 23,710 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Stock

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:VICI opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,021,000 after buying an additional 1,565,116 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 201,694 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.