Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.27. Elanco Animal Health also posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after buying an additional 5,364,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,814,000 after buying an additional 2,885,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,986,000 after buying an additional 2,194,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7,719.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,291,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after buying an additional 1,274,706 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

