Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Insider Buys £16,900 in Stock

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £16,900 ($22,230.99).

LON ELTA opened at GBX 343.74 ($4.52) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 345.81. The stock has a market cap of $131.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. Electra Private Equity Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 509.43 ($6.70).

Separately, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Electra Private Equity from GBX 407 ($5.35) to GBX 441 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Electra Private Equity

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

