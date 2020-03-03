Elizabeth Dixon Sells 157,523 Shares of Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 157,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.67), for a total transaction of £678,924.13 ($893,086.20).

LON:TSTL opened at GBX 432 ($5.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 406.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 340.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77. Tristel Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 520 ($6.84). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09.

Tristel (LON:TSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 5.37 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tristel Plc will post 1201.3575748 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 2.34 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

