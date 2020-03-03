Enbridge (ENB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enbridge (TSE: ENB) in the last few weeks:

2/20/2020 – Enbridge had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Enbridge was given a new C$53.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$56.00 to C$63.00.

2/14/2020 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

2/4/2020 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$51.00 to C$55.00.

1/29/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

1/14/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$51.00 to C$55.00.

1/7/2020 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.72. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of C$43.02 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total value of C$301,910.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,219,279.20. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$51.08 per share, with a total value of C$334,160.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,550,037.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

