EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,456 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.18% of EnLink Midstream worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 637,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 303,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ENLC opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 535.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

