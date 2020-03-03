Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) & The Competition Head to Head Survey

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV) is one of 605 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Enlivex Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors -2,435.21% -242.61% -31.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enlivex Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors 6263 16944 33017 1319 2.51

Enlivex Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 45.92%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -$4.24 million -5.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors $2.18 billion $295.01 million -0.11

Enlivex Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enlivex Therapeutics. Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics competitors beat Enlivex Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients. The company also intends to develop its cell-based therapy to be combined with treatments of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing to enhance the efficacy of various anti-cancer therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell therapy and therapies targeting T-Cell receptor therapy. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.