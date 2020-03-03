Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,825 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $71,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $247.00 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.8039 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

