Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,670 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Linde worth $58,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $198.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.65. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $166.07 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

