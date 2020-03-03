Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,017 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of 3M worth $66,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.63. 3M Co has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

