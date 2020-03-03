Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 433 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $69,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $545,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $322,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $381.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.83 and a 200 day moving average of $395.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

